ELIZABETHTON — Another sign local communities are reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic is the reopening of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library.
“The library returned to full regular hours on June 1,” Library Director Bernadette Weese said. She said the reopening process began March 1, with the return of browsing, although it was by appointments. There was another partial step on May 3, with browsing allowed without an appointment, but the library continued to have a limited number of hours open to the public.
Beginning June 1, the library returned to its normal hours and normal capacity. “All our normal services, with the exception of in-the-building programming, are available,” the library reported in its monthly memorandum to the Elizabethton City Council. Among the services that have been restored are: faxing, printing, scanning, computer use, reference services, readers advisory, checkouts, renewals, and browsing. Computer appointments are no longer needed, and computer time is back to three hours per day. Patrons do not need library cards to access the library computers. Library employees are also able to proctor the boating exam.
Appointments can be made by calling 423-547-6360 during regular library hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Some of the special services the library enacted during the height of the pandemic are still be offered to patrons who do not feel safe or comfortable getting out. These include the contactless curbside pick-up service, weekly make-and-take craft bags for children and teens in addition to a limited supply of lunch and breakfast.
The curbside pick-up service can be used to pick up library materials, new library cards, printing, sending faxes, or picking up homeless bags.
Weekly make-and-take craft and activity bags are available in the library’s back parking lot at least through July. A limited number of lunches are available on a first come, first served basis.
The library staff is also available to answer reference questions which patrons may ask by several ways — by calling 547-6360 during regular library hours, by sending an email to elizabethtonlibrary.com@gmail.com., or by contacting the staff on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ElizabethtonLibrary.