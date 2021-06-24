ELIZABETHTON — After the long hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library is getting back to being fully open. The latest example is the launching of a summer program for adult patrons, set to take place during July and August.
One part of the program that will last throughout those months is a bingo contest that will feature weekly winning prizes and an overall monthly grand prize to be given away at the end of July and end of August. There will be two bingo cards, one for July and the other for August, but the cards have winners for each week.
The participants get to fill in a space on the card for the various tasks to be accomplished each day. These include such things as “locate the archives room and sign guest book” or “browse the local author area.”
Winners each week will be allowed to select a prize from the awards, such as a book or game. There are a wide variety of prizes, so there should be something there for any winner. The only prize that will not be chosen is the grand prize at the end of the contest, because it is a mystery prize that is wrapped.
Owen said the different tasks on the bingo cards are designed to help patrons learn about the various things the library offers, including various apps.
In order to play, each contestant must have a library card. If you do not have a library card, come by the front desk with a valid picture identification. If your picture identification does not have your current address, just bring a piece of mail with your current address.
The contest begins the week of June 27.