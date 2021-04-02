ELIZABETHTON — A new bridge could soon be under construction on Reeser Road in the Milligan community.
The old bridge across Buffalo Creek was inspected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in July 2019 and was found to be in poor condition, with deterioration of the structure, corrosion and deteriorated and exposed reinforcing steel.
Because of those deficiencies, TDOT lowered the weight limit until the bridge can be replaced.
The Elizabethton City Council is scheduled to vote April 8 on accepting the low bid, opened in March.
Whaley Construction of Kodak, Tennessee, was determined to be the low bidder at $1,167,937 during the bid opening on March 18.
The project is state funded, and no city funds will be included. The project is expected to take 210 days from the notice to proceed.