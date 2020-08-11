ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is completing the engineering and planning phase of a project to widen a bottleneck on Tenn. Highway 91 between West Mill Street and Roan Street. That means Elizabethton is getting ready to relocate its water and sewer lines away from the construction and future lanes of traffic.
The estimated cost of the line relocations is $1,985,000. That cost will be paid by the state. The city will have to pay for the property needed to relocate the lines. The projected cost of the utility easements exceeded $200,000.
The cost caused city staff and contractors to look more closely at the proposed easements. Several factors were used to lower the costs, including making the easements narrower. One easement was eliminated by moving a fire hydrant to a different location. While still meeting standards, the plans tightened up the spacing between water and sewer lines.
The result was that the estimated cost of the easements dropped to $140,000.
Johann Coetzee, the city’s water resource general manager, said the relocation means that most of the lines will no longer be under the pavement. That is an especially important consideration for this highway, which is one of the busiest in the region, comparable in traffic count to North Roan Street in Johnson City.
The Elizabethton City Council will be asked to approve the acquisition of the easements when it has its monthly meeting on Thursday.