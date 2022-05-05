ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is advising motorists about the Music and Miles Half Marathon, that will take place on Saturday morning.
“We ask that motorists near the race route and in the Downtown area use extra care and caution and watch for city police officers, and employees of the Fire Department, streets Department and Parks and Recreation Department,” the police department said. There will also be many race volunteers that will be at intersections along the race route to insure the safety of the race participants.
The 13.1-mile foot race starts and finishes on Third Street at the Covered Bridge Park and stretches across town from U.S. Highway 19E to Hatcher Lane, to the Tweetsie Trail all the way to the turn around on the trail just before the Mary Patton Highway.
The police department said the following intersections without traffic signals will be closed to vehicle traffic, with barricades to insure the safety of the racers: Legacy Drive at West G. St. and Forsyth; Ward St. at West G Street and West Elk; Parkway Boulevard from West elk to West G St; and Holly Lane at West Elk to Lee Ave.
“In addition to the Tweetsie Trail, the race course is also on some open streets, the race course is also on some open streets, so we ask for runners to be alert for vehicle in these areas and move to the sidewalk or left of the street in the neighborhood streets around T.A. Dugger Jr. High, Elizabethton High School, West Side Elementary, and along Hattie Avenue downtown.