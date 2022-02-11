ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has issued an alert about the closure of some downtown streets on Sunday afternoon because of a road race.
“We ask motorists in downtown Elizabethton to use caution and patience,” the police department alert said. At 1:30 p.m., police officers and volunteers with the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter will be providing temporary traffic control at intersections affected by the Happy Tails 5K Road Race.
The police department said the race will be run “on a combination of downtown area streets and the Tweetsie Trail and several streets will be closed for the race. Due to multiple intersections, driveways alleys, on-street parking and parking lots, runners of the race should maintain situational awareness and watch for vehicles on the closed streets. Any race participants will on the course at 3 p.m. should move to the sidewalks to complete the race. We will end the temporary closures at 3 p.m.”