ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating Alyssa March, 17. She has been missing from Elizabethton since March 31.
She is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
The police department said any information about her is appreciated and 911 or Samantha Maney with the Elizabethton Police Department should be contracted if March’s whereabouts are known. Maney can be contacted by email at smaney@elizabethtonpolice.org or by calling 423-547-6278. An anonymous tip may be sent by text to TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.