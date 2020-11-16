ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating Savanna Leigh Cable.
According to a statement from the department, Cable is connected with a hit and run accident on Broad Street on July 23. She is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, and financial responsibility violation.
Anyone with information on Cable’s current whereabouts is asked to call 911. To submit a tip via text: TIPEPD and tip to 847411.