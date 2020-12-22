ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning about a suspected shoplifting incident.
A witness told police that after the woman left the store, she got into a small white SUV with a broken grill.
Anyone with information is requested to call Officer Christopher Bowers at 547-6409 or email him at cbowers@elizabethtonpolice.org.
Information can also be provided to Kela Hartley at 547-6250 or email her at khartley@elizabethtonpolice.org.
To submit a tip text, text TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.