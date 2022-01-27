ELIZABETHTON — The Eliza bethton Police Department is continuing to investigate a Wednesday night shooting on VIP Road in which one man remains in critical condition after being shot. A search is continuing for the gunman, but the police department said “there is no indication of an ongoing threat due to this investigation. The investigation continues, and the suspect remains unidentified at this time.”
According to a police department alert, Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies were initially dispatched to 106 VIP Road on a call about a man who had been shot in the residence. The 911 dispatcher told the responding deputies that the shooter had left the residence and was wearing a mask. Elizabethton Police officers were also notified and responded.
When deputies reached the residence, the crime scene was secured. The man who had been shot received aid and was identified as Kyle Thompson, 30, who lived at the residence. Police said the man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Through the initial investigation, it was learned that an unknown armed man entered the residence and fired shots at Thompson. According to the investigators, the shooter was described as a white man with a thin build, wearing a ski mask.
Thompson was transported by the Carter County Rescue Squad to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department continued to conduct there initial investigation until 1 a.m. Thursday, when it was determined the shooting took place in the jurisdiction of the Elizabethton Police Department. At this time, the investigation was turned over to the Elizabethton Police Department.
The Police Department requests that anyone with information on the case should contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Elizabethton Police Department at 547-6250. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.