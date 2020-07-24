ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that occurred with a pedestrian on Thursday.
Officers from the police department and members of the Carter County Rescue Squad were dispatched to Broad Street, near Hardee’s Restaurant at 4:30 p.m., following the accident.
Upon arrival, officers saw a man, later identified as Casey McKinley Oaks, lying in the road.
The officers reported that Oaks had suffered “obvious and serious injuries as a result of the collision.”The initial investigation revealed Oaks had been attempting to cross Broad Street when he was struck in the center turn lane. Witnesses said the hit-and-run vehicle fled westbound on West Elk Avenue. The vehicle was described as a black Toyota RAV4.
Oaks was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.