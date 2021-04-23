ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is observing National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the drug drop receptacle in the lobby of the police department’s new building at 511 E. F Street.
Citizens are welcome to bring unused medications to the department for safe disposal during the Take Back Day. The department said this is a “safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.
Acceptable items for disposal in the receptacle include: prescription medications; all over-the-counter medications; pet medications; medicated ointment, lotions, or drops; liquid medications in leak-proof containers; inhalers; pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, plastic bag or foil.
Items which are not accepted include: illegal drugs or narcotics; needles, sharps or syringes with needles; blood sugar equipment; thermometers; IV bags; bloody or infectious waste; nor personal care products (shampoo and lotions).
Keep medication in original containers if possible, cross out name and address of the person for which the medicine was prescribed, and do not cross out the name of the medication.
Although the national observance is for one day only, citizens can turn in unneeded or expired medication whenever the lobby to the police department is open. The take-back receptacle is permanently positioned in the lobby.