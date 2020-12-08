ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton may be getting some assistance in 2021 from the U.S. Army Reserves that would not only save money for local taxpayers but also make for a quieter neighborhood around the police department’s firing range in Sugar Hollow.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw said it all came together because one of his officers, Cpl. Joe Holsclaw, saw an opportunity that could benefit both the city and the Army.
Shaw said Holsclaw is an Army veteran who has contacts with the 844th Engineer Battalion of the Army Reserves. Holsclaw was aware the unit needed to maintain its mission readiness by doing training on various engineering projects. He saw that might provide an opportunity to improve the department’s firing range.
In addition to his other duties. Shaw said Holsclaw is the department’s range officer. He was aware of a few problems that could possibly be corrected by the engineers while they trained. One of those improvements could possibly make the range less noisy to neighbors.
“It’s what can be done by digging around and moving dirt,” Shaw said. Nothing is known at this time about possible sound abatement. He said the first step is to survey the firing range and draw up various designs that could improve the sounds.
Surveying and designing are jobs the engineers perform and need to train for a timely basis. If a better design is found, the engineers also have the personnel and equipment to perform those missions and also need to train in that line of work.
Shaw said the police department has training requirements and one of those is to maintain proficiency on weapons used on duty. Officers must train and qualify in accordance with state law, which is why they need the firing range.
When the range was built, the weapons qualification was merely to fire at stationary targets on one lane. Since those days, the standards have become more challenging, including moving targets and engaging targets in different lanes. The engineers might even be able to help update the range.
Shaw said one department need the engineers would not be able to help is the need for more space in order for the firing of rifles. Shaw said the department uses other ranges for that requirement, such as a U.S. Forest Service range in Unicoi.
The Elizabethton City Council will consider a memorandum of understanding between the city and the commander of the 844th Engineer Battalion during its monthly meeting on Thursday.