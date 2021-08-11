ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department will soon be getting a significant upgrade to its departmental firing range in a plan to join forces with an engineer battalion of the Army Reserve. The plan calls for the reservists to gain experience by working on renovation plans for the firing range.
The groups hope to start the project in September. Because the soldiers will be working on the project during their monthly drill and during their two-week annual training period, the project is expected to take three years to complete.
The engineers are coming from the 357th Engineer Support Company in Asheville, North Carolina. The company is a unit of the 844th Engineer Battalion. The city of Elizabethton will pay for building materials. The estimated cost of construction materials is $500,000. The military will pay for fuel, equipment transportation, and food for the soldiers.
Currently, the police department operates a small range that is 20-25 yards long that is used for qualifying on pistols, shotguns, tactical rifles and long-range rifles. The department has asked the 357th Engineers for assistance in enhancing the range to accommodate more training potential and allow them a greater capability for internal use as well as hosting other events.
The plan is for the engineers to build three weapons ranges, consisting of a pistol/shotgun range, an urban operations course with a “shoot house,” and a 250-yard sharpshooter long-range course. Also included will be a classroom for instruction, two bathroom locations, a minor improved trail road from one end of the property to the other, and three range towers for observation and instruction as well as safety and control.
The police department has operated a shooting range in the isolated area just outside the city limits off Sugar Hollow Road since the 1970s. The range provides a safe area for training, but some neighbors in surrounding areas have complained of the firing noise coming from the range. It is believed that changes in layout by the movement of dirt and proper design and engineering could focus the sound away from nearby residential areas.
Another portion of the property has been identified as a potential spot for a future park for the city.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw completed his thoughts on the potential project by saying “this is a great opportunity to put the resources and talent of the 844th Engineers to plan for improvements to the police firing range and develop the portion of the property for a park and recreation project that would greatly benefit the community. The 844th Engineers have the resources and equipment to design and perform the necessary work for this type project, and most importantly have the need to acquire these type projects for training. The cost of the labor and equipment necessary to complete this type of project would normally put the project out of reach of the scope of the city’s regular budget, however the chance of completing projects on this property for only the cost of supplies and materials make this a great opportunity.”