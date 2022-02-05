ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department responded to a report of a robbery on Well Street about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Chief of Police Jason Shaw said that when officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was treated why officers at the scene and then transported to the Carter County Rescue Squad to the hospital. Shaw said the victim has been released from the hospital.
The preliminary investigation of the incident has found there was a party at a residence and fight broke out between several people outside in the street. Shaw said the shooting occurred during the fight. The investigation is continuing.