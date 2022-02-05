Elizabethton Police Department

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department responded to a report of a robbery on Well Street about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Chief of Police Jason Shaw said that when officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was treated why officers at the scene and then transported to the Carter County Rescue Squad to the hospital. Shaw said the victim has been released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation of the incident has found there was a party at a residence and fight broke out between several people outside in the street. Shaw said the shooting occurred during the fight. The investigation is continuing.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you