ELIZABETHTON — One person was found dead and a second seriously injured early Wednesday morning, but the city police chief says there is no danger to the public.
The Elizabethton Police Department is continuing to investigate an incident at 105 Mountain View Drive, off the Milligan Highway.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw reported that at about 4:19 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called for a welfare check at Apartment 17 because a 911 caller had requested an ambulance, but would not provide any other information.
Officers arrived to find evidence that someone was injured in the apartment. When they entered the residence, officers found one person was dead and another person seriously injured.
The injured person was transported to a medical facility.
Shaw said the investigation is continuing, but there is no danger to the public.
From the information gathered so far in the initial stages of the investigation, Shaw said the seriously injured person and the dead person were the only two people involved.