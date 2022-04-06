ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating an apparent domestic violence crime scene at 105 Mountain View Drive, off the Milligan Highway, in which one person is dead and another person is seriously injured.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw reported that about 4:19 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called for a welfare check at apartment 17 because a 911 caller had requested an ambulance, but would not provide any other information.
Officers arrived to find evidence that someone was injured in the apartment. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found one person was dead and another person seriously injured. The injured person was transported to a medical facility with apparent serious injuries.
Chief Shaw said the investigation is continuing, however there is no danger to the public. From the investigation gathered so far in the initial stages of the investigation, Shaw said the seriously injured person and the dead person were the only two people involved in what appears to be the result of a domestic violence incident.