ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating an assault on a young girl on Monday in which the suspects are believed to be other juveniles.
“There is an ongoing investigation on the serious and troubling situation,” Chief of Police Jason Shaw said. “This is a delicate matter that we do take seriously.” Shaw went on to say “our investigators are taking the necessary steps to properly investigate.”
He said that includes reviewing evidence, interviews, consulting with the district attorney, the Carter County Juvenile Court and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
The police began the investigation at 12:27 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to a residence on Bluefield Avenue, where an assault had just been called in to 911. The caller said her daughter had been beaten up by “multiple teenagers.”
When officers arrived on the scene, they reported the girl had obvious bruises and swelling to her face, arms and legs. Photographs of the injuries were taken. The mother told investigators that juveniles had knocked on her door at 7:30 a.m.
When the girl returned home at 12:30 p.m., she was reported to be “covered in blood,” with obvious injuries. The girl said her assailants had held her down and assaulted her with her hands behind her back. She said they locked her in a pantry until they released her at 12:30 p.m.
The girl was transported to the emergency room at Sycamore Shoals Hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Elizabethton Police Department has taken over the investigation.
“We want to insure the case is handled properly for all parties that are involved,” Shaw said. “The suspect juveniles will receive the appropriate charges after the investigation is completed.”