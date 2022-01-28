ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has issued an update on the Wednesday evening shooting on VIP Road in the Milligan area. No one has been arrested in the shooting and the search continues for the man who is suspected of shooting another man multiple times. Investigators said the victim is recovering in the hospital.
In the release issued at 3:33 p.m. on Friday, the department said: “We are glad to report the victim’s condition has improved and is now classified as stable. This has allowed investigators to visit with him. The investigation is continuing and there is no other information that can be released at this time. We do appreciate the anonymous tips.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the police department by text message text TIPEPD and your tip to 847411. The department’s Criminal Investigation Division may also be contacted by calling 547-6250 or by emailing khartley@elizabethtonpolice.org.