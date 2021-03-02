ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is alerting the public about a scam involving telephone callers pretending to be from the Social Security Administration.
The police department alert said the scammers call victims to tell them their Social Security number has been compromised and suspended.
The scammer then directs the victim to a fake legal department which will attempt to gain the victim’s personal information.
The police department said “your Social Security number will never be cancelled, and you should never divulge personal information over the phone if you receive such calls.”
The department said the following websites are available if such phone calls are received:
• www.ssa.gov/antifraudfacts/.
• www.ic3.gov.
• www.ftc.gov.