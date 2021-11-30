The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking help from the community in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a theft. Anyone with information may submit an anonymous tip via text message to TIPEPD and your tip to 847411. Tips may also be submitted to investigators David Peters at 423-547-6225 or Kela Hartley at 423-547-6250.
featured
Elizabethton Police Department seeking identification of suspect
Most Popular
-
Man being taken into custody escapes from Carter Co. deputies
-
City officer's domestic assault charge dismissed, ordered expunged
-
Roan Mountain preparing for Pirate invasion Friday
-
Hampton rallies past Trousdale to earn first state title game berth
-
Downing Upperman, Cyclones again bound for state final