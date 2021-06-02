Elizabethton Police Department

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the man in the accompanying picture. Citizens with information on the man are asked to contact Samantha Maney, at 423-547-6258 or emailing her at smaney@elizabethtonpolice.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message. Text TIPEPD and your tip to 847411.