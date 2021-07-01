ELIZABETHTON — A new state law on the carrying of firearms went into effect in Tennessee on Thursday. Elizabethton Police Chief has provided the citizens of his community with some information on the impact of the new law.
The chief said that on July 1 “Public Chapter 108, otherwise known as permit-less carry law, goes into effect. I wanted to pass links to the legislation and associated Tennessee codes to allow for your own reading and research. I have tried to summarize and list these changes.”
Shaw said the new law adds an exception to Tennessee Code 39-17-1307, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. He said the change will allow a person who is 21 and, not otherwise prohibited, to lawfully carry a handgun openly or concealed into a location that they are legally allowed. The age restriction is lower to 18 for people serving in the military or honorably discharged from the military.
Shaw listed several types of people who are prohibited from carrying handguns. These include people under the influence of alcohol or drugs; convicted felons; those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence; fugitives from justice; unlawful users or those addicted to any controlled substance; those found by a court to be mentally defective or committed to a mental institution, or those for whom a conservator has been appointed because of a mental defect; an alien as defined by U.S. Code 1101(a)(26) who are legally or illegally in the nation; those dishonorably discharged from the military; those who have renounced their U.S. citizenship; those subject to an order of protection; those who have been convicted of stalking; those who have been convicted of DUI in the nation within the last five years, or convicted twice in 10 years; and those prohibited from possession in any other state or federal law.
Shaw said the new law did not change the prohibition from carrying handguns into buildings housing judicial proceedings, public schools, school buses, and property that is owned, operated by or used by public or private schools. Persons who are intoxicated by drugs or alcohol are also not permitted to carry handguns anywhere.
Shaw said the carrying of handguns will still be prohibited in places that are properly posted in accordance with TCA 39-17-1359. He said handgun carry permits are also required to carry on properties with proper signage posted “Concealed Firearms by Permit Only (39-17-1359) and public parks, playgrounds, civic centers, and public recreation buildings (39-17-1311).
Shaw concluded by saying the new law makes the theft of a firearm a felony and increases penalties for violators of certain firearm related offenses.