Police seeking to solve vandalisms; produce burglary
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving two separate cases that are under investigation.
The first case involves several acts of vandalism over the past few days involving the breaking of vehicle windows, a damaged mailbox, and apparent BB gun damage to windows and doors.
The department is asking anyone who sees such an act to notify 911 for an immediate response. During business hours, anyone wishing to provide information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 423-547-6250.
Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation into a theft at Farmer John’s Produce, 2100 W. Elk Ave., on Monday. Police said a security camera had video of a thief with stolen produce loaded onto a green metal wagon, which was then used to transport the produce.
Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call Investigator David Peters at 423-547-6225.