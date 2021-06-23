ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning a big Independence Day celebration next week at the Covered Bridge Park in Downtown Elizabethton.
The event will get started on Saturday, July 3 at 4 p.m. with the kick off of the Patriotic Bike Parade. Participants are encouraged to go all out and not spare the red, white and blue in decorating their bike, scooter, wagon, or other non-motorized vehicle for a special ride through the Covered Bridge Park. The top three winners will be awarded with trophies. Participation is free and guests can register to be in the parade, beginning with a sign-up at the park at 3:30 p.m.
Following the Patriotic Bike Parade at 4:30 p.m. will be the Patriotic Pup Pageant. Have your dog put on its very best patriotic attire, including shades, hat, bow tie and more and compete for top dog prizes. Registration is free and begins at 4 p.m.
The annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will be presented beginning at 5 p.m., with trophies awarded in several age categories. Pre-registration is required and is currently on-going. Applications can be picked up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center, or by calling Amy with Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy at (504) 392-9138.
Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy will take the stage beginning at 6:15 p.m., with special dance performances from all ages in several different styles of dance.
Patriotic Opening Ceremonies will be presented beginning at 6:45 p.m., with the raising of the flag, patriotic tributes, and a special medley of songs by Lorettta Bowers.
Spank! The 80’s will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a special free concert. This ultimate 80’s party band is a crowd favorite.
The highlight of the celebration takes place after sunset, with a fireworks finale, sponsored by Tour Carter County and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, closing out the evening.
Those coming to the celebration are encouraged to bring their blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the entire afternoon of events and the fireworks finale. Maxx Dog’s Concessions will be available for those who bring an appetite.
The latest information will be available at Elizabethton.org under the Parks and Recreation tab and on Facebook@elizabethtonparksandrecreation.