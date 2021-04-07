ELIZABETHTON — For those who worry that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have set back the local economy for years, Logan Engle has some encouraging words.
Engle, the director of planning and economic development for city of Elizabethton, said the latest data on the economic recovery from the worst worldwide public health disaster in a century does not appear to be having any long term problems on the local front and economic activity is already beginning to take off.
She said the favorable trends are seen in both the retail and industrial areas of the local economy. “Its the same story,” Engle said. “We are seeing a high level of resiliency that we did not expect…There was a slight dip during the pandemic, but we are starting to see the economy ramping back up.”
Taking a real look for a silver lining, Engle said COVID may have helped show that local people are still willing to spend their money locally. While Carter County shoppers have long been attracted to retail areas outside the county, Engle said those shoppers were attracted to local retailers during the pandemic.
At the retail level, Engle said there is already new economic activity. A new Burke’s Outlet has opened this month in the store previously vacated by Peebles. Local businesses also made their presence felt in the same shopping center with the opening of the West Elk Nutrition.
In another shopping center nearby, Engle said Black Olive opened a restaurant in the former Beef O’Brady’s and a Mexican restaurant may also open in that shopping center. On the other side of West Elk Avenue, Engle said a new Freddy’s is set to open near Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Nearby, a Goodwill store is coming soon on the Big Lots shopping center.
The same is true downtown, where stores are opening, Including Building 520. She said Main Street Elizabethton executive director Courtney Bean remains active with that economic development.
Even some economic activity that was clearly slowed by the pandemic appears to sill be preparing to locate in Elizabethton. The biggest example is the long-planned Cobblestone Hotel. Engle said the developers are still talking “and Elizabethton is still listed on their website.”
The progress is not as visible on the industrial side but Engle is still encouraged. “Industrial activity has not slowed down,” she said. One problem remains a constant for Carter County. The amount of flat land is very limited in the mountainous county and there is not a lot of available industrial property to show people interested in coming to the area. She said there are a lot of inquiries.
As the pandemic wanes, Engle has increased the number of visits she pays to the local industrial base, checking to see what is needed and how to help. She said many are hiring.
At least locally it seems, the fears of the pandemic setting off an economic recession don’t seem to be taking place. History also offers hope. The last great pandemic in 1918 was followed by the Roaring Twenties.