ELIZABETHTON — Now that Logan Engle has been hired as Elizabethton’s new director of the Planning Department and leader of the city’s economic development effort, don’t expect any changes from the way the city operates. Engle’s philosophy and development is very much in line with those of her predecessor, Jon Hartman.
Hartman departed in late May for a new job in North Carolina. Engle also made a move east when she was selected to replace Hartman. As she continues to meet people in the community and settle in to her new job, she took time to answer five questions about her plans and goals for Elizabethton.
What is your background?
“I am from East Tennessee. I grew up in Jefferson City. I received a bachelor of science degree from Carson-Newman in 2011 with a major in political science. I received my master’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Tennessee in 2013.”
Engle began her career as a planner with the city of Morristown. She then moved to Greeneville, working in that job for 3.5 years. Engle continued her eastern trend by taking the job as director of planning for Elizabethton. It was a convenient change for her, since her husband, Tyler Engle, is the executive director of the Unicoi County Economic Development Board.
Engle said planning was a comfortable fit for her. “I am a planner by nature.”
Jon Hartman, your predecessor, focused a lot of his energy on revitalizing downtown Elizabethton. What are your thoughts on downtown?
“I think the downtown area is a very important part of a community, it is the lifeblood, and Elizabethton has so many assets in its downtown. … We have the Doe River and the Covered Bridge and the parks.”
Engle said Hartman had already taken steps to improve downtown, including bringing in the Main Street organization and hiring Courtney Washburn to run it. She said the downtown merchants are also working together on the revitalization.
“The downtown is really the hub,” Engle said. The City Council is backing that belief with matching funds on a grant to bring renovations to the Covered Bridge and a multi-year plan to upgrade the Covered Bridge Park.
Another area of the city where Engle is in agreement with Hartman’s vision is the riverfront development of the Watauga River and the tax increment financing plan in the western section of the city.
A lot of work has already been done on redeveloping the former industrial site into a riverfront development. What are your thoughts on it?
Engle said that just like there were partners like the Main Street organization and the downtown merchants already in place on renovating downtown, there was already an active partner with the Riverfront TIF district — the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency.
“I have already met with Mr. (Kelly) Geagley,” she said of the parnership. The EHDA has already approved the issuance of bonds for a new hotel in the district.
There have been studies done on the development of this former industrial site, but it is still largely undeveloped and an area where Engle’s natural planning abilities may prove helpful.
What about the area between downtown and West Side?
“I have already seen a lot of changes along Elk Avenue as some old buildings are being removed to make way for an additional traffic lane.”
This work will end a bottleneck at the gateway to downtown Elizabethton where the five-lane West Elk Avenue turns into four lanes for several blocks. With no turning lane, traffic is often backed up behind vehicles attempting to make left turns.
Several properties have been purchased to make way for the widening and Engle was referring to some of the old buildings that have already been removed.
She has also announced some plans for transformations of these lots, including a project she announced recently that Weigel’s Convenience Stores will build a large convenience store and gas-pumping area on the property where Save-A-Lot and Papa John’s are located.
The widening of the highway is being done by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
You have partners with each of these projects. You will also be working with a team on all the city’s planning initiatives and that is the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission. How has the initial moments of that relationships been for you?
“It is a great group of people. They are dedicated and hard working. Everyone told me when I first took the job in Elizabethton that I would really enjoy working with the Planning Commission and I have found that is right. It is great to work with people who are as dedicated as I am to public service.”