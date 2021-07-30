ELIZABETHTON — Another multiple-unit residential development for the west side of Elizabethton will be brought to the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission for its consideration at its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The latest development is a 29-unit development to be known as The Landings at West End Subdivision. The subdivision would be built on a 13.439-acre parcel near the western end of the Mary Patton Highway.
Access would be provided by a single road through the subdivision which connects to the highway. It is just east of Golf Course Acres and near Bethel Church.
Work on developing the property has already begun with removal of trees.
The plan is being submitted to the Planning Commission by Summit Engineering Services of Johnson City. The smallest lots are 10,401 square feet and the largest lot would be 33,171 square feet. All of the development would be zoned low density residential (R-1), which has a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet.
Summit is seeking preliminary plat approval from the Planning Commission on Thursday. It is the third multi-unit development in that corner of Elizabethton. Previously, the planners have given approval to two phases of Greenbriar Meadows.
The second phase was a 34-lot subdivision on 19 acres of land. The first phase was 7 lots. The property is being developed by the Tetrick family. It is located on Gap Creek Road, near Hillrise Avenue. That development is also zoned R-1.