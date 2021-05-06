ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Planning Commission gave preliminary plat approval Thursday night to a 34-lot subdivision located on 19 acres of currently undeveloped land on Gap Creek Road near Hillrise Avenue on the western end of the city.
The plans were developed by the Johnson City firm of DTWood Engineering for the Tetrick family, developers of the property. One of the lots is not buildable and will contain one of two stormwater ponds. The property is in an R-1 low density residential zone, which restricts the development to single-family residences. The smallest lot planned is 10,5— square feet.
Access to the subdivision is off Gap Creek Road. Three streets will be built on the property, intersecting at the center of the property in a roundabout, with two cul-de-sacs at the ends. One road includes a 13.65% grade for a short section, while another road climbs from an elevation of 1,535 feet to 1,570 feet covering a road length of more than 600 feet.
The development is called Greenbriar Meadows, Phase II. The first phase of the project was approved in 2019 and has been completed, with seven houses built on Hillrise Avenue and sold. Richard Tetrick said most of those houses went to families who were moving here from other parts of the country.
The planners were pleased with the plans, the first large development since the COVID-19 pandemic. The planners unanimously followed the city staff recommendation to grant preliminary plat approval of the subdivision.
It was also the first in-person meeting the Elizabethton Planning Commission has had since most public meetings were curtailed last year as one of the measures taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.