ELIZABETHTON — A half-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Broad and North East streets that once was the location of the Elizabethton Bureau of the Johnson City Press will soon become an emergency medical clinic.
On Thursday, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved some modifications to the final site plan for the clinic. The planners also unanimously approved an expansion of the parking lot at the A.Y. McDonald factory in the Watauga Industrial Park.
The commission had previously approved the site plan for Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic on Sept. 2. On Thursday, the commission approved some modifications to the plan, which included eliminating one of the entrances to the property from Folsom Street, raising the grade of the property in a flood plain by 2 feet, adding a landscaping wall along Broad Street, and relocating some parking spaces from the front of the building to the side.
Construction has begun on the new site and the previous building has been demolished and removed, along with some trees at the rear of the property, where a buffer will be erected.
The site plan for A.Y. McDonald will add 54 additional parking spaces for the plumbing fixture manufacturer, located at 100 McDonald Ave. The plan includes converting three current parking spaces to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Planner Wes Frazier said A.Y. McDonald has recently completed a 100,000-square-foot expansion of its industrial plant and the company’s investment in the community is appreciated.