ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday evening to grant preliminary plat approval for the Landings at West End, a 29-lot subdivision on 13.5 acres to be developed near the west end of the Mary Patton Highway.
The planners also approved some variances to the city’s subdivision regulations. All lots are on a dead-end road which exceeds the 600-foot maximum length for a dead-end road.
Due to the topography of the subdivision, the developer is requesting a variance to allow a longer dead-end street. The sight line at the intersection of the road to the Mary Patton Highway is 900 feet. A second road exiting onto Mary Patton Highway would have only a 350-foot sight line.
The second variance is to the city’s sidewalk regulations. The developer is seeking to have sidewalks on only one side of the road. Because of the topography, both sides of the road would have utilities buried under the ground where the sidewalks would go. One side would include the sewer line, with manholes having to be located along the sidewalk.
The site also contains some sinkholes. The developer has been working closely with geotechnical engineers to stabilize the sinkholes and fill them.
One area which will require a change in plans is the cul-de-sac at the end of the dead end. While the size of the cul-de-sac was within the requirements of the city ordinances, the city has adopted the International Fire Code which requires at least 96 feet for the cul-de-sac to provide an adequate turning radius for the city’s largest fire truck.
The subdivision will be zoned low-density residential (R-1), with single family homes. The minimum lot size is 10,401 square feet.
In other matters, the planners unanimously approved a minor site plan for the establishment of a permanent double drive-thru at Chick-fil-A, 753 W. Elk Ave.
The site plan reconfigures the drive aisle and traffic circulation for the construction of a permanent double drive-thru and service canopy.
Planning Director Logan Engle said the change did not require the modification of any existing structure or the construction of new structures. Engle said the altered driving lanes are already in use.