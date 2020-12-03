ELIZABETHTON — Dave Rider has received many honors during his quarter-century career as head coach of the Elizabethton High School football team. He may soon receive another honor that his grandson, Jason Witten, has already received. That is the honor of having a street in Elizabethton named for him.
Rider is close to receiving that honor. On Thursday night, the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved a resolution recommending that the name of Rogosin Drive should be changed to Dave Rider Street. That recommendation will now be forwarded to the Elizabethton City Council for action during its meeting next Thursday.
The street is on the west side of town near Elizabethton High School. It is near Jason Witten Way, which is named for Rider’s grandson and National Football League star.
Rider coached Witten in high school, along with another grandson, Shawn Witten, who is the current football coach at the high school. The team won the state championship last year and is going for a repeat Saturday.
Rogosin Drive was named for Israel Rogosin, a textile entrepreneur and philanthropist who created Beaunit Mills in the 1920s and owned both the Bemberg and North American Rayon Corp. plants in Elizabethton in the 1950s until shortly before his death in 1971. The land on which the high school stands was sold to the city by Rogosin a month before he died.
The street has several professional offices occupied by physicians, eye doctors and other professionals. Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle said all offices and residences on Rogosin Drive were notified of the potential name change before Thanksgiving, but she had not received comment from anyone. No one spoke about the matter during the time for public hearing at the electronic meeting.
In other matters, the commission unanimously rejected a request to abandon an undeveloped right of way at 1204 Broad Street. The reason for the refusals was that the planners felt the right of way might be the only practical way access the Nave property, which includes most of Lynn Mountain.