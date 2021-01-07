ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission continued the trend in the Elizabethton government of making no change in leadership for the new year.
The planners held their monthly meeting electronicallyby Zoom on Thursday. By unanimous votes, with Dan Holder absent, the panel re-elected Paul Bellamy as chair, Dena Bass as vice chair and Wes Frazier as secretary. Bass nominated Bellamy for chair, Bellamy nominated Bass.
Bellamy, Bass and Frazier had served in the same positions in 2020. The consistency in the Planning Commission matched the consistency with the Elizabethton City Council, where Mayor Curt Alexander was elected to a new term. Bill Carter was re-elected as mayor pro-tem after the November election where Alexander, Kim Birchfield and Jeff Treadway were returned to the council without opposition.
The planners are hoping for one personnel change, however. Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engles told the commission that she hopes a vacancy on the board will be filled. She said it is a difficult position to fill because it is a special seat on the regional board which requires a resident who resides in the urban growth boundary, a section of the planning district that is outside the city limits of Elizabethton but within the planning region.
In other matters, the commissioners approved the meeting dates for the commission for the remainder of the year. The meetings will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month.There were no other business on the agenda and the short session was adjourned.