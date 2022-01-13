ELIZABETHTON — A 77-year-old Elizabethton man is hospitalized in Winter Haven, Fla. following a Wednesday afternoon crash of a 1946 Piper J3C-65 yellow 2-seater seaplane.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department reported the plane crashed on Lake Smart when John “Jack” Hamilton of Elizabethton was attempting to land on the lake. The sheriff’s department said Hamilton is a licensed pilot and was visiting Orlando. During his visit, Hamilton went to Jack Brown Seaplane Base in Winter Haven and requested to fly with an instructor for a refresher court.
The sheriff’s department said Hamilton and the flight instructor, Landen MacFarland of Stuart, Fla., were the only persons on the plane at the time of the crash. Both pilots were transported to a Florida hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries. Both men are listed in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured.
As the pontoons on the plane touched down on the lake, one of the wings dipped into the water, causing the plane to catapult upward approximately 50 feet before crashing nose first into an orange grove about 40 yards from Lake Smart. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls about the crash, and Winter Haven Police, Winter Haven Fire and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately responded to the crash site.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.