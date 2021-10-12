ELIZABETHTON — Once again the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is planning to end the warm weather season with another trick-or-treat party in downtown Elizabethton. But this year, there is even more end of the season fun being planned, with two free movies to be held at the Covered Bridge Park.
Children in Elizabethton always look forward to Boo on the Block and the Downtown Business Association’s Downtown Trick or Treat. This year, the trick-or-treating will come a few days before Halloween. It is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, from 3-4:30 p.m.
For many years, downtown merchants have hosted the trick-or-treating, in which crowds of children dress up in Halloween costumes and go door to door in the downtown business district, filling their bags with goodies. But there is more than trick-or-treating going on. Boo on the Block offers a DJ, live music, free inflatables, free balloon animals, costume contests, and, of course, candy. Costume contests are offered for children, teen, adult and group categories.
But the scary fun does not end in downtown, it just moves across the bridge to the other side of the Doe River to the Covered Bridge Park.
That is where Beetlejuice at the Bridge will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 29, featuring food trucks and a live DJ. A limited number of themed journals will be given away, courtesy of the Elizabethton/Chamber of Commerce. There will also be a costume contest to recognize the best-looking ghoulish costumes inspired by the "Beetlejuice" movie. There will also be a prize for best non-Beetlejuice Halloween costumes as well.
Those attending are asked to bring a blanket and a lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor showing of "Beetlejuice" in a very special and memorable setting, complete with a covered bridge where nobody died in a crash. The movie starts when it gets dark enough, around 7:15 p.m.
But the end of the warm season actually gets started a week earlier with Bike to the Future on Saturday, Oct. 23, which also will include a free showing of "Back to the Future." The event will run from 6-9 p.m. with the movie beginning around 7:15.
“Instead of a drive-in theater, we are having a bike-in theater where boys and girls can come with their bikes, or hoverboard or skateboard, or however they want to come” said Kelly Kitchens, programs and special events coordinator for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Kitchens said there will be a character look-alike contest, with prizes including bike accessories. There will also be food truck concessions. The event is sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton/Carter Count Public Library.
But that is not all of the end of the warm season events. On Friday, Oct. 22, there will be a Party in the Park at Walter Curtis Park for the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, chips and drink, with live music provided by Jerry Pierce and the Night Life Band.