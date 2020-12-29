ELIZABETHTON — After many of the normal activities sponsored and promoted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department were canceled or scaled back in 2020, the department is planning on its biggest year in 2021.
For the first time in its history, the department will be directing the city’s biggest festival, Covered Bridge Days. The department took over direction of the festival from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce last year, but the festival was canceled because of Covid-19.
In its December newsletter, the department staff said “We are excited about this opportunity we have to showcase our beautiful city while providing new activities and entertainment for this longstanding tradition. Covered Bridge Days will take place from June 7-12. Currently, our staff is seeking advertising sponsors for this event.”
The department has a lot more beingplanned for the spring and summer. That includes the popular free concert series, Covered Bridge Jams, which are held on Saturday nights on the Covered Bridge Stage from spring until fall.
Another popular event in the Covered Bridge Park will also be back: the Show on the Doe. The event features movies shown on a big screen. Like the Jams, the Show is free.
An Independence Day celebration is also being planned, which the department staff promises will feature “an evening of great music, wonderful food, and fireworks.”
If that was not enough, tThe department is also planning several Party in the Parks, the Splash at Franklin Pool, and an event along the Tweetsie Trail.
With so many plans, the department said it is looking for help. “We welcome support from our community, whether it’s volunteer help or to assist financially through advertising sponsorships,” officials said. For more information, visit Elizabethton.org.