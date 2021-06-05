ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department once again teamed up with Keep Carter County Beautiful on a wildflower planting project on a community trail. This time it was on the Riverfront Linear Trail.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the Riverfront Trail, which runs beside the Watauga River, is beautiful and “with the planting of wildflower beds along several sections of the trail, users will enjoy a new colorful landscape.”
“We are very excited about this latest project with Keep Carter County Beautiful as once again, our partnership has added another opportunity to enhance the beauty of an already scenic landscape,” Mains said. “Elizabethton has so much to offer and projects like this show a wonderful commitment from our citizens to make our natural resources even more stunning and for that we are very grateful.”
The beautification project consisted of creating four wildflower beds along the trail from the Broad Street Bridge to Race Street, adjacent to the flowing Mill Race. Volunteers prepared the soil for planting and sewed thousands of wildflower seeds.
Mains said he hoped the wildflowers would thrive and that Riverfront Linear Trail users would enjoy the colorful addition.