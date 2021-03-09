Boat ramp project in works, whitewater park survey being conducted
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is working on several projects and several of those are water-related recreation projects.
One of these is the boat ramp off the Master Sgt. Donnie Davis Bridge on Tenn. Highway 400, which will provide access to the north shore of the Watauga River.
The department’s staff is continuing to work with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on getting the ramp established.
The effort includes the creation and installation of signage on site that is required to obtain feedback from the public.
The department said other discussions include the protective barrier that needs to be installed for the bridge pillars and other materials that will need to be purchased or donated for the project.
Representatives from the Go Betsy organization are working to obtain construction materials for the project.
The possibility of a future whitewater park in Elizabethton is being examined through a cooperative effort of the Main Street Elizabethton organization, a group from the College of Business at East Tennessee State University, and representatives of the Surf Betsy Advisory Board. The effort includes surveying the public to gauge the interest in such a project.
To take the survey, go to https://bit.ly/3qsd5CB.
An engineering study on both the Watauga and the Doe rivers is being explored to identify the technical aspects of such a project.
The Parks and Recreation staff is also working with the Keep Carter County Beautiful organization and other local volunteers to identify an area on the Doe River where a trash trap could be installed to fight litter.
The next step is to get approval from the TWRA. The staff has also been working with Keep Carter County Beautiful and Main Street Elizabethton on future beautification projects along the Tweetsie and Linear trails, park facilities and downtown. These projects include the planting of trees, shrubs and wildflowers.
The staff is continuing to recruit support for expanding the Hampton Watershed Bike and Hiking Trail.