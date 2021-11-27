ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas events on Saturday in the Elizabethton parks continued this weekend at both the Covered Bridge Park and at nearby Edwards Island.
Covered Bridge Park was the scene of the opening of the Skate by the Doe ice rink at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For those who missed the first day, the rink will remain open to the public until Jan. 16. Tickets are $10 and will allow an hour-long session on the ice. Covered Bridge Park was also the location of the free horse-drawn carriage rides through Downtown Elizabethton.
While Covered Bridge Park was busy with the opening of the ice rink, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department moved its other Christmas activities across Elk Avenue to Edwards Island. The events were sponsored by Carter County Bank.
The park was converted into an outdoor movie theater for the free showing of “The Polar Express”. Prior to the movie, boy and girls were treated to wide variety of free activities, including a ride around the park on a kiddie train, a stand where free hot chocolate with marshmallows and cookies were given away. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also present to allow the boys and girls to sit on their laps and tell them what they wanted for Christmas.
Next Saturday, Dec. 4, the Parks and Recreation Department returns all the Christmas events to Covered Bridge Park for Christmas in Oz. The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance will join with the Parks Department in creating a unique Christmas landscape with the characters from the Land of Oz. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. and is sponsored by Carter County Bank.
Saturday, Dec. 11 will be a big day in downtown, with the Annual Downtown Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas on the Big Screen”. It will run from 6-8 p.m. and is hosted by Main Street Elizabethton. There will be a pre-parade event at Covered Bridge Park from 2-5 p.m. The events include story time with Santa from 2-3 p.m, Christmas music, Christmas village and light display.
The final Christmas event in Covered Bridge Park will be Grinchmas in the Park on the last Saturday before Christmas, Dec. 18.
The wide variety of activities, from ice skating, to the Christmas parade, to the Christmas lighting on such icons of the city as the Covered Bridge and the tallest decorated Fraser fir inspired Joy McCray, executive director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. “It looks like a Hallmark movie,” McCray said. “It is a great place to visit and our downtown is a great place to shop. I invite everyone to come and see what Elizabethton has to offer. Not just Elizabethton. Roan Mountain also has a Christmas tree lighting and Millers Farmstead. There are tons of events in Carter County.”