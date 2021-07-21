ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department held its first pickleball introduction session last Saturday, July 17. “It was a great success” said Derrick Vines, administrative assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department. “Everyone who participated seemed to have a great time. This new form of recreation in our area is growing rapidly as we over more opportunities for it.”
Vines thanked pickleball pro Gigi LeMaster for her personal donation of pickleball paddles for the department’s use. LeMaster is an ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association, 2-time nominee for the Pickleball Hall of Fame, 12-time Nationals medalist, 6-time U.S. Open champion and 2-time gold medalist in the Tournament of Champions.
Vines said there will be more introduction sessions each month. He said those currently scheduled will take place on the following Saturdays: July 31, Aug. 28, and Sept. 11.
“We are also introducing open rec play that will be held every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 9-11 a.m. at our Parks and Rec gymnasium, which is located at 300 W. Mill St. This will be for all players, beginning Tuesday, July 27.
Michele Zoerb will lead the introductory sessions as well as be on-site to facilitate the open play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. To sign up for any session or for general information, email pickleballetown@gmail.com.