ELIZABETHTON — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things did not go as planned for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department last year. The need for social distancing and to follow other health guidelines caused many events and programs to be shortened, postponed or cancelled.
The department staff has high hopes that things are improving and that the rest of 2021 will be a bounce back year and that the events and plans it has in store for area residents will take place.
As is always the case with the department's calendar, the first big event always comes in late May with the opening of Franklin Pool. This year, the pool and splash pad are scheduled to open on May 29.
The Covered Bridge Jams summer concert series is also set for Saturdays during the warm weather. The Show on the Doe series of free outdoor movies is also planned to return, but this year it will be at multiple park locations.
One of the biggest events on the Parks and Rec calendar is Covered Bridge Days. Last year was supposed to be the first year that the department was to run the event, which is the biggest annual festival in Carter County. The pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 event, so the department is scheduled to have its initial effort at running the event this year.
“We are excited to put our own spin on this already great tradition and make it even better,” the department said in its February newsletter. The event is scheduled for June 9-12.
“Our staff has already booked multiple entertainment acts with new aspects that we feel will bring something different to this event,” the staff said in the newsletter. “This event brings thousands of people from all over our region and we can’t wait to show everyone what we have to offer.”
Independence Day celebrations are also being planned for the July 4th weekend. The day will include music and fireworks downtown.
New events are being promised for this year’s Halloween celebration, including a ghost ride along the Tweetsie Trail.