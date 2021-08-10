ELIZABETHTON — As it gets closer to fall, it is also getting closer to the first ever Covered Bridge Days organized by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
In 2020, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department took over operations of this, the largest annual festival in the county. The department’s plans have always been to build on the successful legacy of the festival. This fall will be the 54th annual celebration of Carter County’s Covered Bridge.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will host the Covered Bridge Days from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. This festival will highlight the Covered Bridge and promote the city of Elizabethton. Covered Bridge Days will feature live music on the stage, food trucks, arts and crafts, as well as Kid’s Island activities.
One of the highlights will be the fireworks display on Saturday night.. After the successful 4th of July fireworks presentation from the Elk Avenue Bridge, the closing fireworks display will once again take place from that newly renovated bridge.
The Parks and Rec Department said a considerable amount of time is being spent daily in planning for the three-day event. This work includes obtaining advertising sponsors, the scheduling of entertainment, and the registering of food, arts, and craft vendors. It also includes providing all new opportunities for the children to enjoy Covered Bridge Days, including eight free inflatable for play, magicians, mascot characters throughout the weekend, and a foam party. In addition, there will be kids rides at cost, and free activities for children.
There will also be a children’s business fair. In addition to these events, the Parks and Recreation Department is working with several other organizations to provide new events, including a coed volleyball tournament, a round robin pickle ball tournament, a road race and a tennis tournament.