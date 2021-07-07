ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is promoting a new recreational sport called pickleball.
Part of the department’s effort to promote the sport will be the offering of free introductory sessions each month this summer in order to give the public access to learn about pickleball and to try out the game.
These sessions will take place at the Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St. The July sessions will be on July 17 and 31 from 9-10 a.m. Paddles and balls will be provided and participants will only be required to bring athletic shoes.
Michele Zoerb will be facilitating the Introduction to Pickleball sessions as well as the development of further pickleball program activities.
In order to register for either of these sessions, send an email to PickleballETown@gmail.com.
Department officials said pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. The sport combines elements from tennis, ping pong and badminton. It requires players to move across a court slightly smaller than a tennis court and hit a ball over the net. Park officials said the sport is great for people of all ages and has health benefits such as flexibility, weight management, mental health and hand-eye coordination. Because the learning curve for pickleball is short, people from any other sport or no sports background at all find it easy to start and play.
“If there is enough interest from our community, we would love to be able to expand our pickleball activities to leagues and clinics that can be played and enjoyed by people of any age and skill level,” David Nanney, Parks and Recreation Department recreation manager, said.
Currently, the department has two outdoor pickleball courts at the Joe LaPorte Jr. Recreation Facility next to the Franklin Pool. Indoor courts will be set up at the Recreation Center.