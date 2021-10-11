ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking team registration for the 2021-2022 men’s open basketball league season. The registration deadline is Nov. 19. The season begins Dec. 2.
The fee is $420 per team.
