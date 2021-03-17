ELIZABETHTON — Several leaders of Elizabethton’s city government expressed similar feelings of disappointment in an action taken by the Carter County Commission to end a source of funding from the county to the city’s schools.
Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander, Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard Vanhuss, and Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes were asked by the Johnson City Press to express their thoughts on Monday’s vote by the County Commission to change the distribution of proceeds from the county’s half-cent local option sales tax that is specifically designated for school-related capital projects. Monday’s vote designated that all of the proceeds from the half-cent sales tax would go to a fund that only benefited county schools and no portion of that half cent would be shared with the city schools.
The vote to change the distribution was 15-8, with Willie Campbell, Mark Blevins, Nancy Brown, Julie Guinn, Brad Johnson, Charles VonCannon, Mark Tester, Isaiah Grindstaff, Jerry Proffitt, Austin Jaynes, Ginger Holdren, Randall Jenkins, Gary Bailey, Daniel McInturff, and Aaron Frazier voting to remove the city schools from the proceeds. Robert Acuff, Mike Hill, Ross Garland, Layla Ward, Travis Hill, Robin McKamey, Kelly Collins, and Thomas Proffitt voted not to change the distribution. Sonja Culler was absent.
“I was disappointed with the decision,” Vanhuss said. “I don’t like to see funds taken away from children and from education, but I am glad that the vote was to use the money for education in the county.” Vanhuss was referring to the original motion made in the Budget Committee by Jaynes and seconded by VonCannon on the sales tax redistribution, which would have taken the money away from both the city and county schools and placed all the proceeds from the half-cent tax into the county’s general fund. It would then have been available for use on any county government expenditure.
Alexander said he was also disappointed in the result. He said the actual financial impact is very small, since the half cent of sales tax only brings in about $85,000 annually, but he said it has a bad impact on the relationship between the city and the county. County Attorney Josh Hardin told the commissioners that city property taxes are much larger and the city does not share with the county.
“Both sides have been talking about working together and developing a better relationship,” Alexander said. “This does not help, especially when no one from the county even discussed what was being considered with the city.”
Alexander said the action also had the unfortunate result of appearing to be revenge against the city, even if that was not really true. That was discussed in the County Commission meeting. The reason why there was that appearance was because the county will have to pay the city $45,547.66 for sales tax revenue collected at a Dollar General. The revenue was mistakenly given to the county by the state Department of Revenue. The Dollar General is actually inside the city and the money should have been given to the city.
Alexander sad there was no proof that the school revenue redistribution was tied to the repayment of the Dollar General revenue, but he noted that it was even discussed by the commission, so it was something of which the commissioners were aware.
Estes said he agreed with the statements made by Alexander’s statement on the controversy and shared his frustration that it has come up at a time when there has been an emphasis made on improving city-county relationships.