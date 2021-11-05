ELIZABETHTON — An Elizabethton man was sentenced to 210 months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty on a charge of distribution of child pornography.
James Ellison Catoe, 48, entered the guilty plea before Judge Clifton Corker in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville. After serving his sentence, Catoe will have lifetime supervised release. He will be required to register with the state sex offender registry and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.
According to the filed plea agreement, a search warrant was executed at Catoe’s home in Nov. 2019, after information was provided to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography images and videos being downloaded at the residence.
A press release was issued Friday by the United States Attorney General Office for Eastern District of Tennessee. The release said that during the execution of the search warrant, over 11,000 images of child pornography were found on Catoe’s computer and cellular phone. Some images depicted the sexual victimization of a toddler.
According to the press release, Catoe admitted to possession child pornography and said he had been downloading and viewing child pornography for some time. Catoe also admitted to distributing and trading child pornography to hundreds of individuals over the course of a year. Catoe went on to tell law enforcement that he and a 14-year-old girl had exchanged naked photos of themselves approximately 50 times.
The case was investigated by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations and was led by HSI Special Agent Travis Carrier and CCSO Captain Jeff Markland.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew C. Parker represented the United States.