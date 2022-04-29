ELIZABETHTON — An investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security agents led to the arrest of Joshua Ryan Evans on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The arrest was made after the officers executed a search warrant on Evans’ residence at 106 Burnett Road on Thursday. The officers said Evans admitted downloading thousands of child pornography images and videos over the past 10 years.
Evans made his first appearance in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Evans and set his preliminary hearing for May 11. Evans remains in pretrial confinement, with bond set at $160,000.