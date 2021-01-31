The Carter County Sheriff’s Department advised the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night that it was pursuing a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that had struck one of its agency vehicles.
Deputies from the SCSO located the vehicle traveling on Highway 394 near the intersection of Highway 11E. The vehicle traveled west on Highway 394 toward Blountville, failing to stop for deputies in pursuit. Spike Strip tire deflation devices were deployed on the truck by two different deputies and the vehicle began to slow.
The driver of the pickup, Robert Jacob Ray, 29, 100 S. Watauga Ave., Elizabethton, struck one of the SCSO vehicles on Highway 394 near the BP station in Blountville and abruptly turned into the BP station parking lot. Fearing for the safety of others in the parking lot, the suspect’s vehicle was forcefully stopped.
Robert Ray refused the commands of deputies to exit the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle. As he was being removed from the truck, a revolver-style handgun and holster fell from his person onto the ground. A check of the pistol determined it was a .22-caliber revolver with three rounds in the cylinder. At the time of the arrest, the reporting officer checked Robert Ray’s license status and determined that it was suspended and that there was also an arrest warrant in Carter County for Ray with charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Upon arresting Ray, officers said there was an odor of alcohol about his person. Ray was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of the financial responsibility law, improper display of registration, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and resisting stop, frisk and arrest. Ray remains in custody at the Sullivan County Jail under $20,000 bond.