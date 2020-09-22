New logo highlights features of downtown
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton’s new Main Street organization has just unveiled its new brand.
In an announcement made Monday afternoon, Elizabethton Main Street Program Director Courtney Washburn said the new brand includes a new logo, website, and transformational strategies.
“We have been working since our launch in October 2019 to listen and learn from the community. We wanted a brand that represented the beautiful downtown we call home. Therefore, based on community feedback, we are excited to showcase our new Main Street Elizabethton logo,” Washburn said in the unveiling announcement.
“This logo highlights the beautiful and unique features of our downtown, such as our mountain landscape, natural flowing Doe River, and unique quaint buildings. The logo touches on our heritage with a vintage feel, while also looking to our future with a modern design,” Washburn said.
The logo was not the only unveiling on Monday. Main Street also launched its new website. Washburn said the website will allow downtown to position itself to better market and promote the things it has to share. The website includes a business directory and a downtown events calendar.
It also provides information about Main Street, such as membership, and ongoing payment system. The website is located at https://mainstreetelizabethton.com/.
Washburn also discussed the transformational strategies based on community feedback. These include creating a vibrant and active downtown district and creating a family friendly, mountain recreation town.