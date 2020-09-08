Curbside services allow materials to be circulated
ELIZABETHTON — Even though the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has been closed to the public because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since March 19, the library continues to offer several services.
One of the most obvious is the contactless curbside pick-up services for holds on library materials, new library cards, print and fax services and homeless bags for patrons in need.
For patrons who do not feel safe or comfortable getting out, due dates on all library materials can be extended by calling the library Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by going online.
Fines are not being charged at this time.
For patrons wishing to return materials, the library is monitoring its bookdrop. All materials returned are being quarantined for 72 hours before they can be circulated again.
The library staff is on hand to answer any reference questions. Patrons can reach the staff in several ways. The staff can be reached by telephone at 547-6360, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The staff can also be reached by sending an email to either elizabethtonlibrary@gmail.com or by individual staff emails.
Another way to contact the staff is through the library’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/ElizabethtonLibrary).
During August, the library circulated 2,015 items. While this is not typical for the month (August 2019 circulation totals were 8,620), it is mostly in line with the circulation of materials while the library is offering curbside pick-up.